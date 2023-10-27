UPDATE, 10/27/23, 8:30 a.m.: CPSO detectives were advised Thursday that the second shooting victim, Brittany A. Prather, 43, of Sulphur, died at the hospital from the shooting. Detectives upgraded Waite’s charges to two counts of second degree murder. Bond was set at $650,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: CARLYSS, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and another woman in critical condition after a Carlyss shooting.

On Oct. 23 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a trailer off of Highway 27 in Carlyss in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, Cole A. Sandifer, 39, of Sulphur, was found deceased inside the home, according to authorities. Officials said the other victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.

While investigating the incident, deputies said they learned Jonathan J. Waite, 22, of Sulphur, fled the crime scene on foot. After learning this, authorities set up a perimeter and were able to locate Waite at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Waite was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

Illegal use of a firearm

Waite’s bond is still pending.

