CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the State Fire Marshal (SFM), a woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff.

SFM said that Calcasieu Parish Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of N Perkins Ferry Rd. around 4 a.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters located a female victim and three pet dogs inside the home, according to SMF.

As the investigation is ongoing, more information will be released as it becomes available.