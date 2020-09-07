One arrested in death of Shreveport teen; reward offered for second suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested one of the suspects in the August 26 drive-by shooting death of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

Minnion Jackson, 17, was a Green Oaks High School student and a standout player on the football team.

La’Travion Anderson, 20, was arrested Sunday night at his residence in the 1000 block of Quail Creek and after interviews with investigators, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Witnesses told police that Jackson was traveling down I-220 when a black SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on the car, striking it and Jackson multiple times. Jackson was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Kolby Moore, 20, who is still at large, was the first suspect developed by detectives, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday. Moore, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive, also is charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Detectives are asking anyone with information as to Moore’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300#3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crimes Stoppers will pay $2,000 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.