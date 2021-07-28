OJJ suspends in-person visitation due to Covid surge

(KLFY) — In-person visitations have been suspended for all Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care Facilities due to the surge of Covid-19 cases.

As of July 27, 2021, all in-person family visitation is suspended. Video visitation will continue.

OJJ said in a press release that they will examine data and guidance from state and national public health officials to determine when it will be appropriate for visitation to resume.

They also said they are working closely with their medical provider, Wellpath, and guidance from the Louisiana Office of Public Health to determine the most appropriate testing and treatment protocols for youth and staff.

As since the beginning of the pandemic, all individuals entering secure care facilities will be screened per public health guidelines including temperature checks. PPE continues to be distributed throughout the secure care facilities.

Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has been determined.