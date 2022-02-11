BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says in-person visitation at secure care facilities for males will resume on Saturday, Feb. 12.

All families must preschedule a 45-minute timeslot for visitations and extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to OJJ. Additionally, special visits outside of the specified hours must be requested and will be provided on a case-by-case basis.

OJJ visitation rules are as follows:

All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility. Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members. In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening. Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.

Families can contact the following facilities to schedule a visitation:

Bridge City Center for Youth, (225) 394-9623

Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia, (318) 953-4445

Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, (318) 346-0134

For more information or to find more visitation rules, click here.