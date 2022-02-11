BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says in-person visitation at secure care facilities for males will resume on Saturday, Feb. 12.
All families must preschedule a 45-minute timeslot for visitations and extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to OJJ. Additionally, special visits outside of the specified hours must be requested and will be provided on a case-by-case basis.
OJJ visitation rules are as follows:
- All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility.
- Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members.
- In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening.
- Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.
Families can contact the following facilities to schedule a visitation:
- Bridge City Center for Youth, (225) 394-9623
- Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia, (318) 953-4445
- Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, (318) 346-0134
For more information or to find more visitation rules, click here.