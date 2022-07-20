SOUTHWEST PASS, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield platform worker was evacuated Wednesday morning from a Louisiana platform near Southwest Pass.

According to the Coast Guard, watch standers received notification around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday of a 49-year-old male experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The worker was stationed on platform West Delta Block 73 AD, officials said.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station crew to assist and when the helicopter crew arrived before dawn Wednesday, they hoisted the worker and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The worker was last reported in stable condition.

No other details were available.