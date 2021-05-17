Oilfield worker dies over the weekend on platform in Gulf of Mexico

(KLFY) An offshore worker died over the weekend during routine work on a small oil platform off the central Louisiana coast.

A spokesperson with Lafayette-based Fieldwood Energy, John Smith, confirmed the fatality with KLFY and then directed us to a statement posted on the company’s website.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that on May 15, 2021 a fatal incident occurred involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico during a non-emergency casing pressure test on a shut-in well.” Fieldwood Energy

Smith did not disclose the name of the worker or if they were from the Acadiana area.

No other injuries were reported and the shut-in well was secured and poses no threat of environmental harm, the company statement read.

The incident is still being investigated and no additional details were available, the statement said.