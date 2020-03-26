Oil and gas ‘done’ for 2020, energy economist says; gas as low as $1.29 per gallon in Louisiana

Here’s a hot consumer tip from a national petroleum analyst: Don’t fill your tank for a bargain; pump prices may be lower tomorrow, too.

Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy, the national consumer website, said gas prices have been leaking all month and no one’s found the plug.

Three stations in Shreveport, one in Baton Rouge were selling gas for $1.29 a gallon Wednesday.

In Lafayette, Sam’s Club, 3222 Ambassador Caffery, and Costco, 201 Farm Meadow Road, were both selling a gallon of unleaded at $1.55 Wednesday, the low price in town.

