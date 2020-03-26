1  of  2
Oil and gas ‘done’ for 2020, energy economist says; gas as low as $1.29 per gallon in Louisiana

Louisiana
Here’s a hot consumer tip from a national petroleum analyst: Don’t fill your tank for a bargain; pump prices may be lower tomorrow, too.

Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy, the national consumer website, said gas prices have been leaking all month and no one’s found the plug.

  • Three stations in Shreveport, one in Baton Rouge were selling gas for $1.29 a gallon Wednesday.
  • In Lafayette, Sam’s Club, 3222 Ambassador Caffery, and Costco, 201 Farm Meadow Road, were both selling a gallon of unleaded at $1.55 Wednesday, the low price in town.

Read the full story here

