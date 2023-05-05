All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (05/05/2023; 4:32 PM): Around 4:30 PM, officials of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting that claimed the lives of two juvenile victims and left two other juvenile victims injured. According to deputies, 20-year-old Willie Lindarian Williams III was arrested without incident and transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail where he was booked for two counts of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 5, 2023, around midnight, officials of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Welch Avenue and Pruett Street. Upon arrival, deputies located four juvenile victims, and two of the victims were pronounced dead. Officials also advised that the other two juvenile victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigations revealed that four individuals were shot just before midnight in that area, two have passed away and two are in area hospitals, with maybe some surgeries in their future. Sheriff Mike Tubbs, Morehouse Parish Sheriff

Deputy James Mardis of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed with NBC 10 that there is an active investigation into the shooting and the names of the victims will not be released at this time.

Sheriff Tubbs also encouraged the community to help with solving cases like this and also prevent further incidents from happening.

We have been speaking to witnesses and others who have knowledge of this case. It takes a community folks at home parents and grandparents to help with this or we’re just going to continue to see these types of incidents that are extremely heart breaking. Sheriff Mike Tubbs, Morehouse Parish Sheriff

