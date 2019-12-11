Live Now
Officials: Shop owner tracked down, smashed thief’s hands with hammer

Louisiana

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Authorities say the owner of a Bridge City auto shop owner kidnapped a man he suspected of stealing tools from his business, beat the man and smashed both of his hands with a hammer. 

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Chad Baxter saw someone on surveillance video last month who was stealing from his shop. Officials say Baxter tracked down 39-year-old Dorian Lewis on Thursday. The man says Baxter forced him into a vehicle at gunpoint. 

Officials say Baxter allegedly beat Lewis in the back of his auto shop. Both men have been arrested. 

It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

