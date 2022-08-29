GRAY, La (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who may be connected to a homicide that happened in 2020.

On Nov. 16, TPSO responded to the 600 block of Linda Ann Avenue regarding a shooting that happened inside of a residence. Officials learned that two unknown masked gunmen forced entry into the home and shot 44-year-old Keith Stevenson and his sister, Janice Gardner.

According to TPSO, Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene and Stevenson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.



Photo Courtesy of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at 985-876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, or online at crimestoppersBR.org.