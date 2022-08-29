GRAY, La (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who may be connected to a homicide that happened in 2020.
On Nov. 16, TPSO responded to the 600 block of Linda Ann Avenue regarding a shooting that happened inside of a residence. Officials learned that two unknown masked gunmen forced entry into the home and shot 44-year-old Keith Stevenson and his sister, Janice Gardner.
According to TPSO, Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene and Stevenson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at 985-876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, or online at crimestoppersBR.org.