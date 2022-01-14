Officials searching Atchafalaya for missing man believed to have drowned

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Melville Police tell News 10 that they are searching the Atchafalaya River for a missing man who is believed to have drowned in the river Thursday.

Floyd Davenport, Jr., was last seen Thursday night at a local boat landing, according to Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau. Officers and other responders, including the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, are searching for Davenport this afternoon.

If you have any information on this incident, call Melville Police at (337) 623-5777.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates, as they become available.