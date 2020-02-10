FOUND: Officials looking for woman who allegedly stole dog during Krewe of Mutts parade

UPDATE: According to West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, Bonnie has been found.

Have you seen this woman or the dog in the pictures below?



Photos courtesy of West Feliciana Animal Humane Society

The Krewe of Mutts parade took place on Sunday, February 9 and the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society was in attendance with a dog named Bonnie.

The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society says a potential adopter named Veronica “was walking Bonnie and never returned with her.”

The last time anyone saw Bonnie was at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.

WFAHS gave this description of Bonnie:

Female heeler mix

Around 40lb

About 9 months old

Spayed, has up to date on shots and microchipped

If you know the location of Bonnie or Veronica, please call 225-229-6787 or 225-721-0239.