Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Officials: Lake Charles man threatened student saying he’d go to their school with a gun

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office say 20-year-old Christopher Thomas was arrested after threatening to take a gun to a high school.

According to the School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School, the threat came in around noon on Tuesday.

Invetigators say Thomas had threatened a student that attends LaGrange by stating he was going to the school for them with a gun. 

Thomas was located later the same day and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with terrorizing; and simple assault.  His bond is still pending. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar