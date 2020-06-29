Officials in Louisiana react to SCOTUS ruling on state’s abortion clinic law

LOUISIANA — The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. Soon after the decision was made, lawmakers in the state began issuing statements either supporting the decision or disagreeing with it.

State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe), who authored the 2014 Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, issued a video statement just minutes after the ruling was announced.

Sen. Jackson also released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court has issued a tragic decision that continues its practice of putting the interests of for-profit abortion businesses ahead of the health and safety of women. Together with my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans and women and men, we passed the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act to protect the health and safety of women in Louisiana. While today’s decision is not what we wanted, we will never stop working to put the women of Louisiana above the interests of the abortion businesses.” Sen. Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La) issued the following statement, via Twitter, roughly an hour after the ruling was announced.

Extremely troubling that #SCOTUS strikes down a Louisiana law that fundamentally protects women.



The abortion industry insists that baseline standards of medical care don’t apply to them. They're wrong. #ProLife pic.twitter.com/b1tKUARTHn — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 29, 2020

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La) issued a short statement also: “Women who use a clinic without hospital admitting privileges are in danger of complications and death should the procedure go badly. The Supreme Court ensured this danger remains,” said Dr. Cassidy.

A Louisiana State Senator also issued a statement but it did not echo the sentiment that most other lawmakers shared. Sen. Karen Carter (D-New Orleans) stated, “Today, the Supreme Court defended a woman’s right to receive reproductive health care without unconstitutional barriers restricting their access. While people in my own party fall on different sides of this issue, it’s clear that the Court saw this admitting requirement for what it is: red tape aimed at closing clinics and pushing abortion out of reach.”

LATEST ARTICLES: