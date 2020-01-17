Officials identify victim in early morning crash on I-220

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Bossier City Police Department has identified the victim involved in the early morning vehicle crash on I-220.

The female victim was identified as 29-year-old, Sheniquel Sade Oneal, of Shreveport, La.

According to BCPD the gold-colored SUV came off I-220 and crashed behind Promise Hospital and a Christus Schumpert facility. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOTD says the roadways are clear and back open for usage. The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.