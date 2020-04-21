Officials: Avoyelles Parish man angry about stimulus check set shed on fire

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) – Fire Marshals in Louisiana say a man set his mother’s shed on fire out of anger that he didn’t get a federal stimulus check amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says 51-year-old Marvin Smith Jr. got into a dispute with his mother over the federal payout before the arson happened Friday.

Investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set inside his mother’s Hamburg shed.

They arrested Smith after witnesses said they saw Smith in the shed before the fire. He was booked into jail after Avoyelles Parish deputies found him armed with a knife.