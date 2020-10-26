Officials: Arrest made after LSU football fan attacked in Tiger Stadium bathroom

LSU officials say a man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a man in a Tiger Stadium bathroom shortly after the game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 24.

WAFB TV is reporting that Gary Ramses Walker, 19, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday, Oct. 26 on the charge of second-degree robbery in connection with the incident, according to arrest records.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed that Walker was part of a cleaning crew contracted by the university to clean the stadium.

According to arrest records, the victim walked into the bathroom to use the urinal around 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and noticed the only other person in the room was Walker.

Authorities say Walker then hit the victim twice on the head when the victim turned his back on Walker to use the urinal. The man fell to the ground and Walker continued to strike him, LSU Police say.

Walker grabbed the victim’s wallet and yelled “stay down mother f*****” to the victim before running out of the bathroom, according to arrest records.

Police say the victim’s wallet contained his credit and debit cards and about $100 in cash. Investigators with the LSU Police Department say they received two phone calls identifying Walker as the suspect.

A manager with the custodial company contracted to clean Tiger Stadium told police Walker bragged to his coworkers about the attack and robbery, according to arrest records.

The victim’s daughter-in-law posted about the incident on Facebook. The victim has a concussion, according to the post.