PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified man was killed by Alexandria Police early Sunday, authorities said.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville Police Department responded to 388 East Shamrock Avenue in reference to an ongoing homicide investigation. Officers encountered one male subject of interest. During the encounter, an exchange of gunfire resulted in the subject being shot and killed, police said. No officers were injured during this incident.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Alexandria Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. LSP Investigators and LSP Crime Lab Technicians are working to process this crime scene and gather further information.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-487-5911.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.