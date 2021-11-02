Officer-involved shooting in Houma leaves one dead, LSP reports

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, November 1, Louisiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma.

State troopers report two Houma PD officers responded to a disturbance on Downtown Court, a gravel road near downtown Houma.

When they arrived, the officers met a man and there was some kind of altercation that led one officer to shoot the man.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No names were released Monday night. WGNO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar