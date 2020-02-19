Off-duty SPD officer charged with attempted 2nd degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An off-duty Shreveport police officer has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder after an incident early this morning in west Shreveport.

Darius Morris was taken into custody following the shooting of 27-year-old Reginald Jones.

Just before 5 a.m. today, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane.

When they arrived, officers found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg. Jones was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Morris as the alleged shooter.

Detectives learned Jones and Morris were engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the shooting.

Morris was taken into custody and following interviews with investigators, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Morris been a patrol officer with the Shreveport Police Department July 2016.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond released the following statement:

“I am extremely disappointed in the senseless actions of this officer. As public servants, we are sworn to serve and protect and this violates the oath that we all take when donning the badge. We work very hard as a department to reduce gun violence in our city and Officer Morris’ actions will not be tolerated.”