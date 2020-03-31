Ochsner to open 100 new ICU beds after moving 3 in-patient areas to St. Mary’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is on the fast track to move in-patient pediatric and labor and delivery departments to St. Mary’s Medical Center in order to free up an additional 100 beds for COVID-19 victims in its Kings Highway location

Construction for the project at St. Mary Medical Center’s 1 St. Mary Place is scheduled to begin this week with the initial phase expected to be up and running in less than two months.

The hospital is working with Gov. John Bel Edwards, with the guidance of state public officials to improve expected surge capacity for COVID-19 patients

By creating the new location for the targeted inpatient departments, the hospital can provide intensive care for an additional 100 COVID-19 with severe symptoms.

In addition, Ochsner’s also is transforming a number of the Kings Highway hospital’s existing rooms to intensive care capability in order to meet the state’s increase in patients needing intensive care due to the COVID-19 virus.”