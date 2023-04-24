OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 24, 2023, around 7:30 AM, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office were requested by the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred at Bran Road. The deceased victim was identified as 61-year-old William Dewayne Copeland.

Based on the initial investigation, deputies responded to the residence of William Copeland and his wife, Frances Gilley Copeland, 56, after she called the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance. When the deputies arrived, William Copeland was found fatally shot inside the home.

Frances Copeland was arrested and booked at River Bend Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice based on the findings of the investigation and the information obtained.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.