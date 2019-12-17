Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
NWS Shreveport confirms EF-1 tornado in NWLA from Monday’s storms

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Storms destroyed a mobile home on Angi Road in Webster Parish Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service of Shreveport has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Webster Parish Monday morning amid a line of severe storms.

The NWS has not yet released the exact location of the area where the team confirmed damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado, as they are still working to track the path of the storm. EF-1 means winds ranged from 86-110 miles per hour, the second-lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale after EF-0 (winds 54-85 mph). Still, storms at that strength can do serious damage.

The team surveyed an area between Minden and Dykesville along Hwy 159, which includes an area along Angi and Mims roads where several homes were heavily damaged. At least one mobile home was destroyed.

The weather service is expected to continue surveying areas affected by the storm on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

