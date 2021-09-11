Nursing home administrator discusses ‘Emergency Preparedness Plan’ outlining guidelines and protocols in place

According to the Nursing Facility Licensing Standards for the state of Louisiana, nursing facilities should have an emergency preparedness plan in place, ready to be executed.

Nursing home administrator, Nicki Toups, says, “Whatever it may be, we are prepared to keep our house guests and staff safe during emergency times.”

Administrator for Eunice Manor Toups says the plan is designed to manage the consequences of any declared disaster or emergency that could disrupt the lives of their residents and staff.

“As a nursing home home administrator, we update the plans and contracts with evacuation sites,” explains Toups.

Updated annually, she says the plan must include any modifications made from previous years, the current census inside the facility, the number of beds, and the physical street address with correct contact information.

Toups explains, “We have guidelines from the federal government of how to put plans together, what the plan consist of, and what we need to do for care.”

Nursing facilities submit their plans and information to the state for approval.

If the Department of Health does not sign off on the plan, the facility has ten days to respond with an acceptable plan.

“Every nursing home gets a survey from the state and part of that survey is going through emergency plans and the making sure the plan is fit to keep everyone safe,” Toups adds.