Nungesser urges Louisianans to volunteer with disaster recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — As the state prepares for Hurricane Laura, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is asking people to lend a hand to their fellow Louisianans to help with recovery efforts following the storm.

“We anticipate extensive damage throughout much of Louisiana in the path of Hurricane Laura and I’m encouraging everyone to either volunteer their time or make a donation to assist in recovery efforts. If ever there was a time for us to be there for our neighbors and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it,” said Nungesser. “This response and recovery will be especially challenging due to the pandemic, so it will be critical for everyone to continue following all safety precautions and recommendations.”

Once hurricane conditions have passed and rescue operations have ended, volunteers will be needed for weeks and months to come. People can learn how to volunteer safely during the COVID19 situation, view current disaster recovery volunteer needs , search volunteer opportunities with disaster response organizations, and find ways to donate to the relief efforts at www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov and by following Volunteer Louisiana on Facebook and Twitter .