Numbers show more voters choosing mail-in ballot for November election

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – More voters plan to cast a ballot by mail for the November election.

Numbers from JMC Analytics show three times the number of absentee ballots have been requested in Louisiana compared to 2016.

“It has been the surprising comeback kid as it were of 2020 because it enables you to vote fairly quickly without having the risk of being in a crowd,” said John Couvillon of JMC Analytics.

He said the Coronavirus pandemic is playing a huge role in the increase in absentee ballot requests. With more mail-in ballots nationwide, the Postmaster General and the Presidents of the four postal unions came together for a video.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that every voter can rely upon the men and women of the United States Postal Service to deliver ballots and other election mail securely, accurately, and on time,” said Fredric V. Rolando, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The postal service is also sending out a mailer with advice about mail-in voting.

Couvillon added, “Part of what’s spurring people to vote early is they want absolutely no risk of their ballot not being counted.”