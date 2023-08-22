BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health says there have been 25 heat-related deaths in the state this summer in the months of June, July and August.

The health department previously reported 16 heat-related deaths on Aug. 4.

Data shows 22 deaths were male and three were female. LDH said seven who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, six were between ages 50 and 64 and 12 were over 65 years old and older.

“Every life lost to a heat-related cause is tragic, and it is a reminder that excessive heat can carry dangerous health consequences,” said LDH Secretary Stephen Russo. “It is critical that everyone in Louisiana take precautions during extreme heat events, especially workers in physically demanding occupations who are frequently outdoors. Heat-related illness and death are preventable, and I encourage Louisiana residents to know the signs of heat-related illness, stay indoors with air conditioning if possible, and remember to hydrate, rest and stay in the shade if they must be outdoors. They should also check on their neighbors, and loved ones, especially those who are elderly.”

A total of 4,766 heat-related emergency medical visits were made in the state since April 1, health officials said.