NPSO: Ashland burglar caught by home-owner during recent break-in

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- An Ashland couple awakened by their barking dogs on Jan. 15 led to the arrest of a north Natchitoches Parish man in connection with two break-ins.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post on Wednesday morning at 3:07 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 1900 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland, La.

The caller reported that she and her husband were awakened by their barking dogs at approximately 3:00 a.m. when they bayed an individual that broke into their exterior kitchen building. The suspect was being held at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

NPSO says at one point, the suspect took his clothes off and was standing outside the building with only his underwear on.

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office )

Deputies say they arrived on the scene and placed the suspect under arrest without incident with the assistance of Ashland City Marshal Fred Holland.

According to NPSO during the investigation, they learned that another residence in the 1900 block of La. Hwy 153 had been burglarized. Taken were jewelry, liquor, and other miscellaneous items valued over $350.

The items were recovered.

Caleb B. Sapp, 29, of the 100 block of Pemberton Lane, Campti, La. was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with 2-counts of Simple Burglary.

Sapp is also on felony probation due to a prior felony narcotics conviction.

Sapp’s bond has been set at $5000, with a probation and parole hold.

Deputies say the homeowners did an outstanding job providing them with accurate information, suspect description and holding the burglar until deputies arrived on the scene.

Deputies T. Pledger, Sgt. J. McDonald, Lt. B. Powell, Reserve Deputy P. Ray, and Ashland Marshal F. Holland responded to the scene.