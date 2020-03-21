1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

COVID-19 static bar

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear scrubs’ Gov John Bel Edwards thanks La. healthcare workers

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday sent a letter and video message to healthcare workers across the state thanking them for their “many sacrifices” in helping Louisianans through the COVID-19 epidemic. 

“My mother was a nurse, and I learned many years ago that not all heroes wear capes. Instead some wear scrubs or lab coats just like you.”

In the letter, the governor thanked the health care community for being the heroes of Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar