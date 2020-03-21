‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear scrubs’ Gov John Bel Edwards thanks La. healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday sent a letter and video message to healthcare workers across the state thanking them for their “many sacrifices” in helping Louisianans through the COVID-19 epidemic.
“My mother was a nurse, and I learned many years ago that not all heroes wear capes. Instead some wear scrubs or lab coats just like you.”
In the letter, the governor thanked the health care community for being the heroes of Louisiana.
Our health care workers are on the front lines of this fight against COVID-19, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude. They are our family, friends, neighbors and community members and without a doubt, they are our heroes. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/I03uitgE5u— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 21, 2020