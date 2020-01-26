Live Now
North Louisiana 3-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting

Louisiana
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) – A three-year-old boy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself. According to Cpl. Michael Page, deputies responded to Willis-Knighton South Hospital on reports of the child arriving at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim’s mother drove him to the hospital, then he was later transported by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Deputies say the shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the 1900 block of Post Oak Drive.

When police arrived at the home, they arrested Jecory Harris, 28, of Shreveport for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence inside the home.

The arrest is unrelated to the shooting.

After further investigation deputies say the three-year-old found a gun and accidentally shot himself. His mother was not in the room at the time.

The three-year-old is being treated with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

