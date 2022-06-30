Traffic footage courtesy of the Louisiana DOTD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was hospitalized on Wednesday night after an accident on the interstate. The New Orleans Police said the woman was driving on I-10 West when someone began shooting at her vehicle.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened near interstate exit 232 (Carrollton/US 61/Airline/Tulane). Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was unclear.

According to a post on New Orleans Traffic Twitter page, three lanes of traffic past Claiborne Ave were blocked due to police activity. However, the scene was clear by 9:00 p.m.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, anonymously, at (504) 822-1111.