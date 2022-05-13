NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman and child who are accused of trying to steal meat from a Save A Lot on Paris Ave. According to NOPD officers, “an adult female subject accompanied by a young female child was seen on video surveillance exiting a grocery store with approximately $300 worth of meat products without paying for the items.”

As you can see in the video, the woman makes it out of the store without being stopped by anyone. The manager was, however, able to stop the child.

NOPD says the duo fled the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class SUV. A theft charge is awaiting the woman seen in the video.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the woman in the video, please call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111.