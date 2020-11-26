NOPD: Son shot to death by relative after stabbing parents, killing one, on Thanksgiving morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Thanksgiving morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident in the Fifth District.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Tricou Street around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, a husband and wife, suffering from multiple stab wounds, and another victim, their son, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The male stabbing victim (82 years old) was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female stabbing victim (51 years old) was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Their son, 31-year-old DeFranklin Reynolds, was also transported to the hospital, were he later died of his injuries.

The initial investigation has revealed that Reynolds stabbed the couple, before another relative shot him in their defense.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Officer will identify the other victims and release the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available for release at this time.