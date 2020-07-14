NOPD: 10-year-old killed in 7th Ward triple shooting

New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal triple shooting in the 2100 block of Pauger Street.

“Today is a very sad day. A ten year old was killed today,” NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said.

Police say shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a shot fired in that location.

The chief said when it comes to social justice versus social injustice, the community needs to take a look at itself.

“What is it we are accepting as a norm that should not be accepted as a norm with this black on black violence?” Ferguson asked. “We are better than this New Orleans.”

NOPD had earlier reported four victims on the scene, but later revised it to three.

Ferguson said the other victims were a 15 or 16 year old female shot in the stomach and a 13-year-old male shot in the leg.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said there were witnesses to the crime.

“We know that people were out and about in this neighborhood at the time of the incident,” she said as authorities pleaded for information.

Police say anyone who has information should call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP). Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.