NOPD looking for woman who went missing in July

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 25-year-old Shalyn Gee who has been missing since July 2021.

According to NOPD, On July 11, 2021, Shalyn Gee of Paradis, La., reportedly traveled to New Orleans using rideshare to receive medical treatment.

After Hurricane Ida impacted the area, Gee’s family reached out in an effort to check on her wellbeing but have not been able to reach her said NOPD.

Gee had not contacted friends or family since July 11 before reportedly contacting a family member on Dec. 8 from an unknown number.

Efforts to locate Gee after that call were unsuccessful.

Gee is described as having reddish-blond hair with the pictured tattoos on her chest/collarbone area.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.