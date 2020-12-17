NOPD looking for man accused of committing ‘unnatural sexual acts’ with 2 horses

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man they say broke into a stable in City Park and “committed unnatural sex acts” with two horses.

The unidentified man entered the stable in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on December 15. He proceeded to commit unspecified sex acts with two of the horses, according to police.

The NOPD released still images from surveillance video showing the suspect wearing a striped shirt and a medical mask pulled down below his chin. The suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.