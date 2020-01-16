Live Now
NOPD issues arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Jr. for spanking security guard

Louisiana
FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, center, and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) grab each other during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wants more consistent NFL officiating after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was choked during Sunday’s game. Beckham got into a skirmish with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who pinned the three-time Pro Bowler and had his hands around his neck before being pulled away. Both players were assessed personal fouls, but neither was ejected. Kitchens said he planned to reach out to the league about that situation in particular and officiating evenness in general. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Jr.

The arrest warrant for misdemeanor simple battery stems from an incident in the LSU locker room during the team’s post-game celebrations after the National Championship.

Beckham allegedly struck a Mercedes-Benz Superdome security guard on the backside, according to the NOPD.

Beckham has already generated controversy after he was recorded handing out what appears to be cash on the sidelines of the game and in the locker room.

In a statement, LSU Athletics said that the incident is also under investigation.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” the statement reads. “Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

