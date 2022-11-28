Editor’s Note: This story previously indicated that 8-year-old Neon Arnold died at the hands of a 5-year-old. That information was later revealed to be incorrect and the article has been appropriately updated.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police have released new information after an 8-year-old boy died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle last week.

In a press conference on Monday (Nov. 28), New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson said the shooting of Neon Arnold was believed to have happened inside the home.

Ferguson said officers responded to a report of a child shot in the abdomen in the 3200 block of Second Street shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 23). We’re told the child, later identified by family as Neon Arnold, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

WATCH: Police say 8-year-old boy fatally shot inside New Orleans home

Ferguson said other details surrounding the shooting were unknown in the early reports of the shooting. It remains unclear if a weapon has been located following the fatal shooting.

8-year-old Neon Arnold. Photo credit: Patrice George

What we do know is that multiple people who were inside the home during the shooting were taken into custody for questioning, including the child’s mother. It is unknown if anyone else detained is related to Arnold.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.