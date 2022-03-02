NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 20-year-old Jalan Jackson in connection with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Narcotics and Resisting Arrest.

Jalan Jackson (Photo: NOPD)

The offense occurred on Sunday in the 1800 block of St. Charles Avenue.

According to investigators, Fourth District officers were manning the parade route when they observed Jackson concealing a firearm.

Officers gave Jackson several commands to stop. Jackson ignored those commands and fled away from officers.

Officers apprehended Jackson without incident following a short pursuit on foot. Subsequent to being arrested, Jackson was found to be in possession of narcotics.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.