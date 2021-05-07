NOPD: Armed carjacking by 7 teenagers leads to police chase and car crash in St. Claude area

NEW ORLEANS — Around 10:30 a.m. the NOPD received a call of an armed carjacking at the intersection of Deers Street and Law Street.

Chief Ferguson says the perpetrators stole a Dodge pickup truck.

About an hour after the initial call, the NOPD received two additional calls, both reporting a suspicious Dodge pickup truck in the St. Anthony and Elysian Fields areas.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted to engage the driver, but were unsuccessful.

Chief Ferguson says that is when officers asked permission to pursue, and permission was granted.

N. Robertson Street Car Crash – May 7 2021

The pursuit ended with a crash in the 3100 block of N. Robertson Street. Damaged in the collision were one light pole, one home, and three parked vehicles.

Inside the stolen truck, officers located five male and two females, all between the ages of 13-17.

The males are all in stable conditions, while the two females are in critical condition.

Chief Ferguson noted that several handguns were retrieved from the stolen vehicle.

Further, Chief Ferguson said that several of these juveniles have been arrested previously, for violent crimes.