NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Vincent Street on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting left two 20-year-old men dead and wounded another 20-year-old man and a man of unknown age.

According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to the quadruple shooting in New Orleans East shortly before 5 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced one man dead on the scene and the second victim died at the hospital. The NOPD did not have an update on the condition of the other two shooting victims.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Scene of a quadruple shooting in the 14000 block of Hayne Boulevard on Sunday (Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO)

Homicide Detective James Fyfe is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

The NOPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.