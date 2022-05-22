BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Evolve, a non-profit organization, honored all of the lives lost in 2021.

In the year 2021, Louisiana lost over 2,000 citizens.

Larry Griffin, the founder of Evolve, said no matter who you are, 2021 has affected you in some way

“We know that last year, in 20-21 was a very hard year for a lot of people. Not only did we have a record number of homicides but a record number of suicides in Louisiana,” Griffin said. “There was a record number of overdoses and there is a record number of fatal overdoses.”

Louisiana had 170 homicides, 311 overdoses, and 721 suicides, according to Evolve’s press release. Griffin said the only way to get those numbers down is by making sure people in the community have what they need to get help.

“There are services right here in Baton Rouge that Evolve partners with that are here to help. These are free services, these are available to the community 24 hours a day.”

Griffins said if you are in need of anything you can reach him at (225)-800-9806.

Free Resources if you are in need of help:

One Touch Ministry: A family-based organization to provide family support to ex-offenders to teach them how to change and handle their lives (225)-359-9911

Accurate Care LLC: Mental health counseling, family counseling, substance abuse counseling (225)-612-8656

Substance Abuse 24 Hours Hotline: (225)-999-2813

Eternal Crisis Outreach Inc: Outpatient substance abuse clinic and wrap around services (225)-326-9166 or (225)-326-9166

Youth with a Mission Vision: Christian-based shelter for homeless women, pregnant women, HIV pregnant women, ex-offenders, metal nonviolent, and battered women with or without children (225)-435-9107

The Resistance: Community-based non-profit with free services to the community including clothing, household items, food, and events for every holiday. Jobs are available EmployBR, work release, and community service ready

Fathers on a Mission: Educational resources employment training and opportunities, child development coping with stress for Project Family build, fathers figures and men’s monthly meetings with refreshments, door prizes, and giveaways