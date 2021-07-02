Non-profit pays off mortgage for family of fallen Baton Rouge police officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty had been a member of the department for over four years when he was hit and killed during a funeral procession in February 2019.

On Friday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation provided some good news to the Totty family. The non-profit organization “has paid off the mortgage on the home of Fallen Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty.”

The Totty family was one of 19 families throughout the United States that had their mortgages paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Cpl. Totty’s fiancée, Catherine ‘Catty’ Hope, said this about the mortgage being paid off:

My husband was mine and our daughter’s rock. While nothing and no one can bring him back, and the days are not always easy to get through, the Tunnel to Towers home program allows us the privilege to breathe a little easier. This Foundation has taken one big stress away as we continue to learn and navigate through this new life without our person, in our home. This is a blessing, and no words can ever express our gratitude. Catherine ‘Catty’ Hope

Last year, the non-profit organization did the same thing for the families of Baton Rouge Louisiana Police Lieutenant Glenn Hutto, Jr. and Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker.