NOLA resident throws party for one year anniversary of incomplete road work in front of her home

LAKEVIEW, La. (WGNO) — Natalie Harvey is ready for the party with a cake, balloons, guests, and a photoshoot… but it isn’t for her birthday. Nope. Natalie is wishing a happy birthday to the road work on her street.

That’s right. Construction on 20th Street in Lakeview is officially one year old. Natalie’s Facebook post went viral, and for obvious reasons.

Natalie told WGNO that her entire street is currently torn up, including directly in front of her house, which spans a long block.

“Our driveways on my side were blocked for about 3 months this summer. Now the other side is blocked, so nearly every house on the opposite side of the street from mine, has their driveways blocked,” says Natalie.

Why is this road work taking so long, you may be asking. Natalie says it’s because of the sporadic work schedule. “As an example, they’ll work every day for a week, then there will be 2-3 weeks with nothing. The work has definitely picked up in the last couple of weeks. But you never know when it’s going to stop and when it’s going to start back up again.”