NOLA community activist fighting to rename Robert E. Lee Boulevard after ‘Queen of Creole Cuisine’ Leah Chase

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Consolidated Government leaders say there are no plans to consolidate parks and recreation and community development.

Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle says LCG was already in a tough spot before the pandemic.

Angelle calculates LCG had a fund balance roughly $18 million behind where it needed to be.

"On top of that, we have this COVID-19 pandemic and we are looking at losing millions more."

LCG's Community Development Office had to layoff close to a hundred staff.

Lafayette Parks and Recreation will leave about 175 seasonal jobs vacant.

Angelle says there are no plans to turn the two departments into one.

"All options are on the table," Angelle noted.

"Frank Wittenberg is our interim parks and recreation director. He's doing a great job. We will be looking for a director but no decision has been made on that just yet," Angelle added.

Angelle says LCG is currently exploring new options to help facilitate some of the programs that are struggling.

One idea is the use of private donors.

"If somebody wants to come in and put their name in front of the science museum and help fund it, then we welcome that option. We want that. We want to bring these places back and bring them back even better," Angelle stated.