NOLA brass band performs ‘I’ll Fly Away’ for those who can’t bury loved ones during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. — New Orleans’ traditional jazz funerals are one of the ceremonies you most likely won’t see while Louisiana is under a “Stay at Home” order from the Governor.

With all large gatherings halted in the state, funeral services are being changed, postponed or canceled all together to keep families safe.

To honor those who can’t have a proper burial right now, the Brass-a-Holics and Mecca Notes recorded their take on “I’ll Fly Away,” a traditional gospel song played at many funerals, to bring comfort to those in mourning.

“We wanted to give a little comfort to those who unfortunately cannot bury their loved ones properly during this time,” the band posted with the video.

