NOFD: Man working on car get burns to 50% of his body

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters say a man received burns to 50 percent of his body after a car he was cutting for scrap ignited on Monday morning in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Fire Department said several 911 calls reported a car fire and a man rolling on the ground in the 2300 block of Forstall Street around 10:39 a.m.

Firefighters arriving at the home six minutes later found the burned man lying on the garage floor near the burning car. Firefighters put a burn blanket on the man, gave him oxygen, and extinguished the fire.

“The man sustained burns over 50% of his body and was transported by EMS to a local hospital,” the fire department said. “The man was cutting the car for scrap when the incident occurred.”

No other injuries were reported.