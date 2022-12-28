NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire inside the Superdome sparked an evacuation on Wednesday morning.

According to Saints play-by-play announcer Mike Hoss, the fire stemmed from a construction accident around 5:00 a.m. He reports there was minor damage, and no injures.

New Orleans Fire Department’s Chief of Public Affairs Chris Mickal says, when fire fighters responded to the scene there was a “moderate amount of smoke” coming from the concourse by gate C.

“Construction crews had been using torches to cut bolts off of some of the steel framing of the building, and one fell down and set the insulation on fire,” said Chief Mickal.

The chief says the flames were quickly extinguished and thanks to NOFD’s fast action the fire was contained and kept from becoming a larger incident.

The Superdome was evacuated, but is now back up and running.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.