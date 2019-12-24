No Louisiana-based lottery drawings on Christmas Day; Powerball Drawing will occur

Live Now
Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced that there will be no Pick 3, Pick 4, Easy 5 or Lotto drawings on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

The drawing for Powerball, a multistate jackpot game, will be conducted as regularly scheduled on that day, lottery officials announced.

In accordance with Lottery policy, no drawings for Louisiana-based games take place on Christmas Day or Easter Sunday. Lottery offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tickets for the daily games Pick 3 and Pick 4 that are purchased after the draw close on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 24, will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Easy 5 and Lotto tickets purchased after the draw close on Saturday, Dec. 21 will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Advance plays on Pick 3 and Pick 4 will not be available for Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Also, Dec. 25 will be skipped on any Pick 3, Pick 4, Easy 5 and Lotto multidraw ticket, with the number of draws remaining accurately reflected on the ticket.

